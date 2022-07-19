Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after buying an additional 212,470 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,888. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.17.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

