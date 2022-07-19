Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 3,384 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLX. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. 15,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,090. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

