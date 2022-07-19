Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 833 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,287,000 after buying an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 3,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,945. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -583.33%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.