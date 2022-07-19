Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $14.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $456.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.36. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

