Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,042. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $208.10 and a 1 year high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.37 and a 200 day moving average of $252.14.

