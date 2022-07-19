Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.74% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 18,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $197.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average of $172.12.

