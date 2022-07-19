Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VEA traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 331,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,172,992. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

