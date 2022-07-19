The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 2.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.19% of Charles Schwab worth $292,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHW traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,640. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

