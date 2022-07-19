The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Yacktman Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,338,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,528 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $392,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.33. The stock had a trading volume of 114,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,426,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.