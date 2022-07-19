The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

