The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 70.4% in June

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Price Performance
The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Coretec Group (CRTG)
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for The Coretec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coretec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.