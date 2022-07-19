The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 70.4% in June

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group Price Performance

The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The Coretec Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc, together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. The company owns the rights to a patented volumetric 3D display technology.

