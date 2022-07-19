The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,800 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the June 15th total of 365,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 871,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 62,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 137.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GUT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 120,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.