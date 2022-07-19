The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $505.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.00.
The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $301.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
