The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Barclays

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $505.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.00.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $301.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.