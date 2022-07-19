The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Position Increased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,066,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GT. TheStreet lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

