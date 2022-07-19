The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Boosted by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $25,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,236,000 after buying an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after purchasing an additional 113,766 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Shares of HSY opened at $215.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.93 and a 200-day moving average of $211.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

