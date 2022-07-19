The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 37.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

The New Germany Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New Germany Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.7254 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

(Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.