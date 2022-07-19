The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 370.2% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 322,866 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

