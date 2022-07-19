The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given a $175.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) has been assigned a $175.00 price target by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:PNC traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,866. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.71.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Articles

