The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Shares of PGR opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

