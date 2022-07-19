The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Southern were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 251,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 68,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.