The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.