The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 157,404 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.15% of TJX Companies worth $106,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,299. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

