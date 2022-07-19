THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $647,581.83 and $184,108.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip.

THEKEY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

