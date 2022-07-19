Theta Fuel Price Up 34.1% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $337.14 million and approximately $47.62 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00106369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00260398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00041903 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008386 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

