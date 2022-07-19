Thorstarter Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Thorstarter has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Thorstarter has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $100,737.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00386664 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00019232 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
