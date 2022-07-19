Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 155.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

