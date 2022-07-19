Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 163.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.