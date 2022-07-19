Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Gartner stock opened at $238.77 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.71. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

