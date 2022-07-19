Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 113,791 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1,874.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,791 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MUB opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

