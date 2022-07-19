Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.75.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

