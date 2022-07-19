Thrive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average is $158.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

