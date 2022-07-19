Throne Trading Down 22.5% This Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Throne has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $902,084.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Throne has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00314130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019766 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.
Throne Coin Profile
Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.
Throne Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.