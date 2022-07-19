Throne Trading Down 22.5% This Week (THN)

Throne (THN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Throne has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $902,084.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Throne has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00314130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

