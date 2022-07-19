Thunder Token Achieves Market Cap of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008262 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008712 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00204146 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

