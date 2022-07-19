Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Stock Up 3.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.60. Tilray has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

