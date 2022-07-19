Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 419,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 18,314,430 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

Tilray Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

