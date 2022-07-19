Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.80.

TVTY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 75.94% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 873,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

