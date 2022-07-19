TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56,794 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 3.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 1,087,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,881,043. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81.

