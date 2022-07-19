Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Market Capitalization Tops $28.05 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (LON) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and $1.56 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token (CRYPTO:LON) is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 116,298,815 coins and its circulating supply is 44,559,365 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon. The official message board for Tokenlon Network Token is medium.com/tokenlon.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenlon Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

