TOKPIE Price Hits $0.13 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 125.6% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $22,645.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000144 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

