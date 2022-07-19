TOKPIE Price Hits $0.13 (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded 125.6% higher against the US dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $22,645.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.
- 3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Auxilium (AUX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
TOKPIE Coin Profile
TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TOKPIE
