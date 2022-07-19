Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 112,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 89,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.