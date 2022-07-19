Total Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,006 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $119,135,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. 1,026,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,730,288. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.