Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 34.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in United Airlines by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock worth $1,434,925 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

