Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 3.9% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $20,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 327,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,202,914. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.