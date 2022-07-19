TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $69.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.

TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,696,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.