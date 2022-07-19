TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $69.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.
TTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($56.57) to €58.00 ($58.59) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.41. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $9,696,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
