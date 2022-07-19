TradeStars Hits Market Cap of $128,413.95 (TSX)

TradeStars (TSX) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One TradeStars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $128,413.95 and approximately $12,838.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00386159 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001737 BTC.
TradeStars Coin Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
