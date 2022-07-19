TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Ampfield Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ampfield Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 20.4% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
TDG opened at $541.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group
In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.