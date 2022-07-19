TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Ampfield Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Ampfield Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,277 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises about 20.4% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,169,759,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $541.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $557.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $609.80. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $500.08 and a 12-month high of $686.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.