TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $700.00 at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $786.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

Shares of TDG opened at $541.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $609.80. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $500.08 and a twelve month high of $686.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

