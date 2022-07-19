Travala.com Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,439,687 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Travala.com Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

