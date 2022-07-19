TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Position Boosted by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,350 shares during the period. TravelCenters of America comprises approximately 1.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Stock Up 5.2 %

TA stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,058. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About TravelCenters of America

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

