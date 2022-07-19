Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.80

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s previous close.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.46.

TV stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,251. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.11.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

